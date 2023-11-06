abrdn plc Has $6.77 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $411,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

