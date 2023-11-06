abrdn plc Has $9.92 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

abrdn plc cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $420.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.74 and a 200-day moving average of $389.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

