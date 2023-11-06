abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.85.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

