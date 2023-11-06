abrdn plc Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

