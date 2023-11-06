abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 367,102 Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 105.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 5.4 %

ATEC stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $35,976.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

