abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc's holdings in MongoDB were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MongoDB by 227.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $7,302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,984 shares of company stock worth $63,129,067. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $415.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $343.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

