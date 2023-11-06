abrdn plc Sells 103,911 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,911 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,934,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,950,000 after buying an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $460,920,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.
