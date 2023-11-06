abrdn plc Sells 103,911 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,911 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,934,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,950,000 after buying an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after buying an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after buying an additional 1,724,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $460,920,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HZNP

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.