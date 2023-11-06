abrdn plc Sells 1,406 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.