abrdn plc Sells 331 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,555,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after acquiring an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.