abrdn plc Sells 589 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $545,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 105,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,623 shares of company stock worth $88,883,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.64 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.