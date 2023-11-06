abrdn plc Sells 5,985,735 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

abrdn plc cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985,735 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,585,228. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

