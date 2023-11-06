abrdn plc Sells 938,957 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 938,957 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

CNI opened at $110.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

