abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,549,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

