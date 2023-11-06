Accredited Investors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

