Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,829,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,399 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

