Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
