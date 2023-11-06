American International Group Inc. Acquires 183,468 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 210.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,468 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of STAG Industrial worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,565,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

