American International Group Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cencora by 38.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 156.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,194 shares of company stock worth $8,581,774 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of COR stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.75. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.10 and a one year high of $198.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

