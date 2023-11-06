American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $96.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $103.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Danske cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

