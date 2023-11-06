American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Olin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Olin Stock Up 1.9 %

OLN opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $467,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,540. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.