American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $147.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.70. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

Get Our Latest Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.