American International Group Inc. Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12,556.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,991 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.48. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Read Our Latest Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.