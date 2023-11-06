American International Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,119,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

VMI opened at $202.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Profile



Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.



