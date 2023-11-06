American International Group Inc. Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF opened at $34.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

