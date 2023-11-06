American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 545.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $947,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

