American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Price Performance

GameStop stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03 and a beta of -0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,019.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,955.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

