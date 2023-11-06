American International Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total value of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.67, for a total transaction of $3,661,463.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,854 shares of company stock worth $85,834,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $274.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $282.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

