American International Group Inc. Sells 2,782 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 264.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NJR opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

