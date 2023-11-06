American International Group Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $92.65 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.65.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

