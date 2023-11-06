American International Group Inc. Sells 37,494 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,494 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,787,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of ADC stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

