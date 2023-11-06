American International Group Inc. Sells 4,001 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,315,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 849,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $156.84 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

