American International Group Inc. Sells 4,520 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $605,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

