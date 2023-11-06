American International Group Inc. Sells 6,933 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

