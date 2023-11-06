American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Qualys by 86.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,373,000 after buying an additional 353,077 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Qualys by 2,828.6% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,102,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $14,892,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $14,095,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.54.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

