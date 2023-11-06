American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

