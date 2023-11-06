American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 811,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

First Horizon Stock Up 3.8 %

First Horizon stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

