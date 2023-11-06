Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.