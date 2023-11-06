Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after purchasing an additional 485,903 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

