Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,347 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,012 shares of company stock worth $1,280,333 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CMS opened at $55.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

