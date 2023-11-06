Atria Investments Inc Buys New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

FTNT stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

