Atria Investments Inc Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 402,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,072 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $102.32 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

