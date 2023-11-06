Atria Investments Inc Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $385.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.