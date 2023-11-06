Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $77.53 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.