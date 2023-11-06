Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 20.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

AVTR stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

