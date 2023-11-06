Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,200 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.52%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.