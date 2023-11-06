Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $563,000 Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

MGM opened at $38.16 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

