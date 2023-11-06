Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.