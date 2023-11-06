Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

