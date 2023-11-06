Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 320 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avista were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after buying an additional 8,410,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avista by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Avista by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,497,000 after purchasing an additional 292,827 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

