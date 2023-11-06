Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $217,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Generac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $601,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $104.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.